Olivier Awards nominees sign open letter stating that 'theatre is on the brink of ruin'
The open letter was sent to the Prime Minister, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden
A number of institutions as well as organisations, nominees and winners from this year's Olivier and UK Theatre Awards have signed an open letter calling for help for the arts community during the ongoing pandemic.
Following the constant reports that 70 per cent of venues will run out of money by the end of the year, figures including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, James McAvoy, Sharon D Clarke and more have come together to highlight the "existential threat to theatre".
In addition, the letter called for the government to help "sustain the workforce...support theatre recovery and...safeguard the future of the theatre industry".
You can see a full list of signatories and the letter below:
An open letter to the prime minister Boris Johnson, chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and secretary of state for culture Oliver Dowden.
Dear sirs,
We are concerned that British theatre is on the brink of ruin.
Theatre is one of the UK's most dazzling success stories. In all its forms, whether drama, musical theatre, opera or dance, British theatre is a world class cultural and economic force with productions filling venues from Broadway to Beijing.
The pandemic has brought theatre to its knees. Theatres do not have the money to operate viably with physical distancing. It is difficult to see venues opening before the end of the year.
Research by UK Theatre/Society of London Theatre suggests 70% of theatres will run out of money by the end of 2020. For many, it will be sooner. Four theatres have already gone in to administration and we are concerned that number will soon rise dramatically.
Culture and creativity is playing such an important part in helping the entire nation through these difficult times. It will play a crucial role as we emerge from the crisis.
It is difficult to underestimate the importance of theatre and storytelling to our national identity. More people see a theatre show each year than attend all league football matches in the whole of the UK.
The existential threat to theatre is also one which endangers the important work that is being done to create and attract more diverse workforces and audiences.
Without government investment, theatres will be forced to close and may never return. The threat of British theatre being destroyed by accident is as real as it is bleak. It would not only be a spiritual tragedy but an economic one.
We call on the government to urgently consider the submission from UK Theatre/SOLT calling for moves to:
Sustain the workforce, through the continuation and development of the Job Retention Scheme and a new package to support the army of freelancers and self-employed artists who create so much of our work.
Support theatre recovery, through adaptations to the existing theatre production tax relief scheme, support for businesses that supply theatres, and aid with making venues Covid-19 secure.
Safeguard the future of the theatre industry, through an Emergency Relief Fund and the creation of a new Cultural Investment Participation Scheme for the sector from government: a national pledge for culture.
Signed,
Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre
Bectu
Equity
Independent Theatre Council
Live Comedy Association
Musicians' Union
2020 Olivier Award Nominees:
Adrian Scarborough
Alex Beard
Alex Lacamoire
Alistair Spalding
Andrew Scott
Andy Nyman
Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker
Annilese Miskimmon
Arinzé Kene
Audrey Brisson
Barnaby Race
Ben Ringham
Benj Pasek
Bill Sherman
Bob Crowley
Cassidy Janson
Charlie Stemp
Colin Morgan
Damien Jalet
Emma Laxton
Fabian Aloise
Francesca Moody
Gisèle Vienne
Gregory Clarke
Hayley Atwell
Henry Lewis
Henry Shields
Howard Hudson
Hugh Durrant
Indhu Rubasingham
Indira Varma
Israel Galván
Jac Yarrow
Jack Loxton
Jamie Lloyd
James Dacre
James McAvoy
Jason Carr
Jennifer Weber
Jo Hawes
Joanna Scotcher
Joel Horwood
Jonathan Lipman
Jonathan Sayer
Josie Walker
Judy Kuhn
Juliet Stevenson
Justin Paul
Kevin O'Hare
Lauren Ward
Lucy Anderson
Lucy Prebble
Marianne Elliott
Martyn Brabbins
Matt Cole
Matthew Bourne
Matthew Warchus
Max Ringham
Michael Keegan Dolan
Michele Austin
Miranda Cromwell
Miriam-Teak Lee
Morgan Lloyd Malcolm
Neil Austin
Oli Mears
Paloma Young
Paule Constable
Peter Roberts
Petula Clark
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Reece Shearsmith
Richard Gadd
Robert Icke
Rupert Young
Sam Tutty
Sara Baras
Sarah Preece
Sharon D Clarke
Sophie Thompson
Soutra Gilmour
Stephen Jameson
Stephen Mear
Stewart Clarke
Stuart Murphy
Susie McKenna
Toby Jones
Tom Stoppard
Trevor Nunn
Wendell Pierce
Zizi Strallen
2019 UK Theatre Award Winners:
Emma Rice
Esh Alladi
Esther Richardson and Mandy Smith
Hiran Abeysekera
Luke Sheppard
Nadia Fall
Ned Bennett
Rebecca Trehearn
Richard Twyman
Robert Hastie