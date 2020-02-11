Winners of the Critic's Circle Theatre Awards include Andrew Scott, Sharon D Clarke and more

The winners of the 2019 Critic's Circle Theatre Awards have been announced.

The Best Actress Award is shared this year between two winners – Juliet Stevenson for her performance in The Doctor at the Almeida, and Sharon D Clarke for her turn in the Young Vic and West End production of Death of a Salesman. The Best Actor Award was given to Andrew Scott, for his performance as middle-aged stage star Garry Essendine in Noël Coward's play.

Dear Evan Hansen's Sam Tutty won the Jack Tinker Best Newcomer Award for his performance as the titular role in the West End premiere of the Tony Award-winning piece, while Jamie Lloyd won the Best Director Award for his trifecta of London shows in the last year – Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Evita at the Open Air Theatre and Cyrano de Bergerac at the Playhouse Theatre.

The newly rechristened Michael Billington Award for Best New Play went to Lucy Prebble's A Very Expensive Poison, while the Peter Hepple Award for Best Musical went to Come From Away. A Very Expensive Poison's designer Tom Scutt also received a nod for his work on the Old Vic production.

The Trewin Award for Best Shakespearean Performance went to Hammed Animashaun for his portrayal of Bottom in the Bridge Theatre's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Jasmine Lee-Jones won the Most Promising Playwright award, following her 2019 accolades at the Evening Standard and Alfred Fagon Awards.

The Special Award for Services to Theatre Award was given to Paule Constable, for her insurmountable lighting design work across the globe.