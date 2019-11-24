Evening Standard Theatre Award winners include Andrew Scott, Maggie Smith, Anne-Marie Duff and more
The annual awards have been revealed
The winners of the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards have been revealed.
Maggie Smith has won the award for Best Actress for the fifth time for her performance in A German Life at the Bridge Theatre. Andrew Scott picked up the Best Actor Award for his performance in Present Laughter at the Old Vic. Anne-Marie Duff won the award for Best Musical Performance, while Best Musical went to Jamie Lloyd's revival of Evita.
Elsewhere, Jasmine Lee-Jones won the award for Most Promising Playwright (she won the Alfred Fagon Award last week) and Best Play went to Lynn Nottage for Sweat.
The Bridge picked up its second award for Bunny Christie's work designing A Midsummer Night's Dream at the venue, while the Best Newcomer Award went to Laurie Kynaston for his leading role in The Son.
The Editor's Award went to Ian McKellen for his touring solo show that raised funds across the UK, while Peter Brook won the Lebedev Award for his contribution to theatre.
Cush Jumbo hosted the award ceremony, which took place at the Coliseum in London.
The full list of nominees and winners:
Best Actor
in partnership with Ambassador Theatre Group
K Todd Freeman for Downstate at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
Francis Guinan for Downstate at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
Tom Hiddleston for Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre
Wendell Pierce for Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic and the Piccadilly Theatre
Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at the Old Vic
Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress
in partnership with Christian Louboutin
Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at the Duke of York's Theatre
Cecilia Noble for Downstate at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
Maggie Smith for A German Life at the Bridge Theatre
Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at the Almeida Theatre
Anjana Vasan for A Doll's House at the Lyric Hammersmith
Best Play
in partnership with Chanel
Downstate by Bruce Norris at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
ear for eye by debbie tucker green at the Royal Court
Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp. at the Royal Court
Sweat by Lynn Nottage at the Donmar Warehouse and the Gielgud Theatre
Milton Shulman Award for Best Director
Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic and the Piccadilly Theatre
Robert Icke for The Doctor at the Almeida Theatre and The Wild Duck at the Almeida Theatre
Jamie Lloyd for Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Musical
Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre
Evita at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and the Playhouse Theatre
Sweet Charity at the Donmar Warehouse
Best Musical Performance
Anne-Marie Duff for Sweet Charity at the Donmar Warehouse
Andy Nyman for Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and the Playhouse Theatre
Sheridan Smith for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium
Best Design
in partnership with Michael Kors
Appropriate by Fly Davis at the Donmar Warehouse
A Midsummer Night's Dream by Bunny Christie at the Bridge Theatre
A Very Expensive Poison by Tom Scutt at the Old Vic
Charles Wintour Awards for Most Promising Playwright
Zoe Cooper for Out of Water at the Orange Tree Theatre
Yasmin Joseph for J'Ouvert at Theatre503
Jasmine Lee-Jones for seven methods of killing kylie jenner at the Royal Court
Ross Willis for Wolfie at Theatre503
Emerging Talent Awards
in partnership with Access Entertainment
Shiloh Coke for Chiaroscuro at the Bush Theatre
Laurie Kynaston for The Son at the Kiln Theatre and the Duke of York's Theatre
Grace Molony for The Watsons at Chichester Festival Theatre and the Menier Chocolate Factory
Bobby Stallwood for Faith, Hope and Charity at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
Editor's Award
Ian McKellen
Lebedev Award
Peter Brook