Evening Standard Theatre Award winners include Andrew Scott, Maggie Smith, Anne-Marie Duff and more

The winners of the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards have been revealed.

Maggie Smith has won the award for Best Actress for the fifth time for her performance in A German Life at the Bridge Theatre. Andrew Scott picked up the Best Actor Award for his performance in Present Laughter at the Old Vic. Anne-Marie Duff won the award for Best Musical Performance, while Best Musical went to Jamie Lloyd's revival of Evita.

Elsewhere, Jasmine Lee-Jones won the award for Most Promising Playwright (she won the Alfred Fagon Award last week) and Best Play went to Lynn Nottage for Sweat.

The Bridge picked up its second award for Bunny Christie's work designing A Midsummer Night's Dream at the venue, while the Best Newcomer Award went to Laurie Kynaston for his leading role in The Son.

The Editor's Award went to Ian McKellen for his touring solo show that raised funds across the UK, while Peter Brook won the Lebedev Award for his contribution to theatre.

Cush Jumbo hosted the award ceremony, which took place at the Coliseum in London.





The full list of nominees and winners:

Best Actor

in partnership with Ambassador Theatre Group

K Todd Freeman for Downstate at the National Theatre (Dorfman)

Francis Guinan for Downstate at the National Theatre (Dorfman)

Tom Hiddleston for Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Wendell Pierce for Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic and the Piccadilly Theatre

Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at the Old Vic





Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress

in partnership with Christian Louboutin

Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at the Duke of York's Theatre

Cecilia Noble for Downstate at the National Theatre (Dorfman)

Maggie Smith for A German Life at the Bridge Theatre

Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at the Almeida Theatre

Anjana Vasan for A Doll's House at the Lyric Hammersmith





Best Play

in partnership with Chanel

Downstate by Bruce Norris at the National Theatre (Dorfman)

ear for eye by debbie tucker green at the Royal Court

Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp. at the Royal Court

Sweat by Lynn Nottage at the Donmar Warehouse and the Gielgud Theatre





Milton Shulman Award for Best Director

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic and the Piccadilly Theatre

Robert Icke for The Doctor at the Almeida Theatre and The Wild Duck at the Almeida Theatre

Jamie Lloyd for Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre





Best Musical

Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre

Evita at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and the Playhouse Theatre

Sweet Charity at the Donmar Warehouse





Best Musical Performance

Anne-Marie Duff for Sweet Charity at the Donmar Warehouse

Andy Nyman for Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and the Playhouse Theatre

Sheridan Smith for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium





Best Design

in partnership with Michael Kors

Appropriate by Fly Davis at the Donmar Warehouse

A Midsummer Night's Dream by Bunny Christie at the Bridge Theatre

A Very Expensive Poison by Tom Scutt at the Old Vic





Charles Wintour Awards for Most Promising Playwright

Zoe Cooper for Out of Water at the Orange Tree Theatre

Yasmin Joseph for J'Ouvert at Theatre503

Jasmine Lee-Jones for seven methods of killing kylie jenner at the Royal Court

Ross Willis for Wolfie at Theatre503





Emerging Talent Awards

in partnership with Access Entertainment

Shiloh Coke for Chiaroscuro at the Bush Theatre

Laurie Kynaston for The Son at the Kiln Theatre and the Duke of York's Theatre

Grace Molony for The Watsons at Chichester Festival Theatre and the Menier Chocolate Factory

Bobby Stallwood for Faith, Hope and Charity at the National Theatre (Dorfman)





Editor's Award

Ian McKellen





Lebedev Award

Peter Brook