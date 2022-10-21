Courtney Bowman joins Pretty Woman in the West End

Musical star Courtney Bowman is set to join the cast of Pretty Woman from next month.

Bowman, who most recently played Elle Woods in the Open Air revival of Legally Blonde, will take on the role of Kit de Luca from 15 November.

In addition, Andy Barke will move into the role of Happy Man/Mr Thompson full time from the same date.

Running at the Savoy Theatre, Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac lead the show as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis.

Pretty Woman features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J F Lawton.

The show has direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, with scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Also joining the company is Daniel Clift, with the cast completed by John Addison, Jemma Alexander, Becky Anderson, Matt Bateman, Patrick Barrett, Robertina Bonano, Oliver Brenin, Alex Charles, Ben Darcy, Hannah Ducharme, Elishia Edwards, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, Antony Hewitt, Helen Hill, Mark Holden, Elly Jay, Matt Jones, Kurt Kansley, Georgia Kleopa, Annabelle Laing, Will Luckett, Curtis Patrick, Hassun Sharif, Cilla Silvia and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

The show is booking to 2 April 2023.