Watch Courteney Cox and her daughter sing Hamilton's "Burn" during the lockdown
Celebs are finding fun ways to pass the time!
Some parents have to work hard to keep their families occupied during the coronavirus lockdowns, and Courteney Cox has found a musical solution.
Taking to the piano, Cox and her daughter Coco did a rendition of "Burn" from Hamilton, playing a pared-down version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's number from his smash-hit show.
Other celebs have found ways to keep themselves occupied – Patrick Stewart is reading out sonnets while Miranda and Andrew Lloyd Webber engaged in a piano play off.
