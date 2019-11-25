Cormac McCarthy's The Sunset Limited at the Boulevard Theatre to star Gary Beadle and Jasper Britton

Casting has been announced for the London premiere of Cormac McCarthy's The Sunset Limited at the newly opened Boulevard Theatre.

Gary Beadle (The Treatment) will star in the role of 'Black' alongside Jasper Britton (Richard II) in the role of 'White'. The production is directed by Terry Johnson (Mrs Henderson Presents) with further creative team members to be announced.

McCarthy's play is about two men who meet on a subway platform and start asking existential questions to one another. It opens in previews on 16 January 2020, with an official opening night in Soho on 21 January 2020.

The Boulevard officially opened its doors in October 2019, with the first production (currently playing) being the London premiere of Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet.