Conundrum to run at the Young Vic in Crying in the Wilderness' debut as associate company

Crying in the Wilderness Productions' debut show as associate company at the Young Vic has been announced.

Conundrum plays from 9 to 30 May, with a press night on 13 May. It features Anthony Ofoegbu, George Siena and Rachel Summers, with musicians Shanti Paul Jayasinha, Ant Law, Surinder Sandhu and Byron Wallen playing live jazz composed by Wallen himself.

Artistic director Paul Anthony Morris writes and directs, with design by Sean Cavanagh, composition and musical direction by Wallen and choreography and movement direction by Shane Shambhu.

Conundrum tells the story of Fidel, who has endured period of selective social mutism – an anxiety disorder that paralyses his ability to communicate.