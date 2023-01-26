Complete cast revealed for new musical Killing the Cat

Complete casting has been announced for the world premiere of Killing The Cat.

Warner Brown and Joshua Schmidt's new musical, which is set for an off-Broadway run after its London opening, explores the various obstacles facing modern lust and love.

Joining the previously announced Madalena Alberto and Tim Rogers in the show will be Molly Lynch (The Last Five Years, Sunset Boulevard), Kluane Saunders (Equus, HMS Pinafore) and Joaquin Pedro Valdes (The Lion King, Heathers).

Jenny Eastop's production has movement by Lucie Pankhurst, set and costume by Lee Newby, lighting by Jamie Platt, sound by Oscar Cotran, musical direction by Billy Bullivant, arrangements by Joshua Schmidt, orchestrations and additional arrangements by Jen Green and casting by Danielle Tarento.

The show is set to run at Riverside Studios from 17 March to 22 April 2023.