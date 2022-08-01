Complete cast for The Crucible at the National Theatre revealed

The National Theatre has revealed the full cast for its upcoming revival of Arthur Miller's The Crucible

Considered one of the most notable works of the last century, Miller's work follows the Salem Witch Trials and a group of townsfolk who fall into paranoid chaos.

Already announced in the show are Brendan Cowell (Yerma) as John Proctor and Erin Doherty (The Crown, My Name is Rachel Corrie) as Abigail Williams. Joining them will be Eileen Walsh (Women on the Verge) as Elizabeth Proctor, Fisayo Akinade (Romeo and Juliet) as Reverend Hale, Karl Johnson (Under Milk Wood) as Giles Corey and Matthew Marsh (Dunkirk) as Danforth.

Completing the company will be David Ahmad, Nathan Amzi, Zoë Aldrich, Stephanie Beattie, Raphael Bushay, Sophia Brown, Halle Brown, Anushka Chakravarti, Grace Cooper Milton, Rachelle Diedericks, Hero Douglas, Henry Everett, Nick Fletcher, Jersey Blu Georgia, Aoife Haakenson, Colin Haigh, Una Herrmann, Martin Johnston, Evie Marner, Gracie McGonigal, Alastair Parker, Joy Tan, Ami Tredrea, Tilly Tremayne and Cadence Williams.

Lyndsey Turner's production, running from 14 September to 5 November (with press night on 21 September), has design by Es Devlin, costume design by Catherine Fay and lighting design by Tim Lutkin. Sound design by Tingying Dong (content design) and Paul Arditti (system design).

The composer and arranger is Caroline Shaw, and arranger and music director is Osnat Schmool. Fight director is Bret Young and Ita O'Brien and Louise Kempton for intimacy on set. Staff director is Blythe Stewart, and dialect coaches are Danièle Lydon and Hazel Holder.

The production will also be broadcast globally on 26 January 2023.