Complete cast for Peter Morgan's Patriots at the Almeida announced

Complete casting has been revealed for the world premiere production of Peter Morgan's play Patriots.

The piece is set in 90s Russia, where a billionaire businessman battles a new generation of oligarchs in a rapidly transforming nation. It runs at the Almeida, the award-winning north London theatre, from 2 July to 20 August.

Joining the previously announced Tom Hollander, Will Keen, Yolanda Kettle and Luke Thallon are Matt Concannon (The Girl on the Train), Stephen Fewell (Hamlet), Ronald Guttman (Preacher), Aoife Hinds (i will still be whole (when you rip me in half)), Sean Kingsley (Once), Paul Kynman (A Little Night Music), Jessica Temple (Peter Pan) and Jamael Westman (WhatsOnStage Award-winner for Hamilton).

The venue's artistic director Rupert Goold directs the piece, which has set design by Miriam Buether, co-costume design by Deborah Andrews and Buether, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound and composition by Adam Cork and casting by Robert Sterne.