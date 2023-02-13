Complete cast for Ain't Too Proud's West End premiere revealed

The full cast for the West End premiere of Ain't Too Proud has been announced.

Already revealed in the show are Cameron Bernard Jones as Melvin Franklin, Kyle Cox as Paul Williams, Sifiso Mazibuko as Otis Williams, Tosh Wanogho-Maud as David Ruffin and Mitchell Zhangazha as Eddie Kendricks.

Joining them and newly announced today are Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Natalia Brown, Ryan Carter, Hannah Fairclough, Christopher Gopaul, Daniel Haswell, Naomi Katiyo, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Holly Liburd, Darnell Mathew-James, Simeon Montague, Posi Morakinyo, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Michael James Stewart, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Dylan Turner and Kevin Yates.

The show has a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau and reunites two-time Tony Award winning director Des McAnuff, Tony Award winning choreographer Sergio Trujilio, Tony Award winning lighting designer Howell Binkley and Tony Award winning sound designer Steve Canyon Kennedy. All four previously worked on the much-loved jukebox musical Jersey Boys.

It has scenic design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill with costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell. Projection design is by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Charles G LaPointe, music supervision and Arrangements by Kenny Seymour, orchestrations by Drama Desk Award winner Harold Wheeler and music direction by Matt Smith.

Performances at the Prince Edward Theatre (recently vacated by Mary Poppins) begin on 31 March 2023.