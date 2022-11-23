Cast for Ain't Too Proud in the West End announced

Casting has been revealed for the West End premiere of the Tony Award-winning Ain't Too Proud.

The hit musical, first seen in 2017 before opening on Broadway in 2019 (where it won the Tony Award for Best Choreography), tells the story of the iconic chart-topping group The Temptations, responsible for hit tunes such as "My Girl", "Just My Imagination" and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone".

Set to appear in the piece will be Cameron Bernard Jones (The Wiz) as Melvin Franklin, Kyle Cox (Elf) as Paul Williams, Sifiso Mazibuko (Hamilton) as Otis Williams, Tosh Wanogho-Maud (The Drifters Girl) as David Ruffin and Mitchell Zhangazha (Dear Evan Hansen) as Eddie Kendricks. Further casting is to be announced.

The show has a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau and reunites two-time Tony Award winning director Des McAnuff, Tony Award winning choreographer Sergio Trujilio, Tony Award winning lighting designer Howell Binkley and Tony Award winning sound designer Steve Canyon Kennedy. All four previously worked on the much-loved jukebox musical Jersey Boys.

It has scenic design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill with costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell. Projection design is by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Charles G LaPointe, music supervision and Arrangements by Kenny Seymour, orchestrations by Drama Desk Award winner Harold Wheeler and music direction by Matt Smith.

Performances at the Prince Edward Theatre (currently home to Mary Poppins) begin on 31 March 2023.