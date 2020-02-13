Competition: win tickets to Magic Goes Wrong in the West End

The award-winning Mischief Theatre (The Play That Goes Wrong, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery) are back with another smash-hit show at the Vaudeville Theatre!

In the next ‘Goes Wrong' comedy to hit the West End, the original Mischief company play a hapless band of magicians presenting a charity event, but as the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target…

Created with magic legends Penn and Teller, and featuring acts such as The Mind Mangler and Blade, Mischief Theatre have conjured up an evening of grand illusion the whole family will love.

Enter for your chance to win two tickets to Magic Goes Wrong for any Tuesday to Thursday or Sunday evening performance (excluding the w/c 6 and 13 April 2020). Subject to availability.

