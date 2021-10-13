Company for Life of Pi West End transfer revealed

The West End cast for the WhatsOnStage Award-winning stage version of Life of Pi, playing at the Wyndham's Theatre from later this year, has been revealed.

Based on Yann Martel's iconic novel about a boy who goes on a magical journey after being stranded on a boat, the piece will begin performances on 15 November 2021.

Appearing will be Hiran Abeyseker, who makes a return to the show in the central role of Pi, alongside Mina Anwar as Ma, Nicholas Khan as Father, Payal Mistry as Rani, Tom Espiner as Father Martin and Commmander Grant-Jones, Raj Ghatak as Mamaji and Pandit-Ji, Syreeta Kumar as Mrs Biology Kumar and Zaida Khan, David K S Tse as Mr Okamoto, Kirsten Foster as Lulu Chen, Habib Nasib Nader as Cook and Voice of Tiger.

They are joined by Fred Davis (Tiger Head), Daisy Franks (Tiger Heart), Romina Hytten (Tiger Heart), Tom Larkin (Tiger Head), Scarlet Wilderink (Tiger Heart), and Tom Stacy (Tiger Hind). Nuwan Hugh Perera is Pi alternate, and the understudies are Alex Chang and Deeivya Meir.

Simon Friend commented: "I am delighted to announce the cast for this show – most of whom were in the original production in Sheffield, alongside some brilliant new cast members who have joined us on our journey. After an incredibly difficult year for so many people I hope this truly captivating production about how we deal with life's toughest challenges will particularly resonate with audiences."

The production is directed by Max Webster, with the creative team also featuring set and costume designer Tim Hatley, puppet and movement director Finn Caldwell, puppet designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, video designer Andrzej Goulding, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, sound designer Carolyn Downing, composer Andrew T Mackay, dramaturgist Jack Bradley, casting director Polly Jerrold, associate director Hannah Banister, associate set designer Ross Edwards, costume supervisor Sabrina Cuniberto and props supervisor Ryan O'Connor.

