Come From Away announces West End closing date and final extension

The award-winning musical Come From Away has announced a final extension ahead of its West End closure.

Currently running at the Phoenix Theatre on Charing Cross Road, the hit musical details the lives of thousands of plane passengers marooned in Newfoundland after the events of 9/11, as well as the actions of the citizens who take them in.

The show will extend its run through to Saturday 7 January 2023, at which point it will conclude its London season, with a total of 1048 West End performances. It won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical in 2020.









The cast is currently composed of Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), James Doherty (Claude and others), Mark Dugdale (Kevin T/Garth and others), Alice Fearn (Beverley/Annette and others), Kate Graham (Diane and others), Robert Hands (Nick/Doug and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Gemma Knight Jones (Hannah and others), Kirsty Malpass (Bonnie and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Emma Salvo (Janice and others), Lejaun Sheppard (Bob and others), with Chiara Baronti, Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Alexander McMorran, Sarah Morrison, Lucy Park, Jennifer Tierney and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Appearing in the band are Alan Berry (musical director/UK musical supervisor), Matt Bashford (whistles/Irish flute/Uillean pipes), Aoife Mairead Ní Bhriain (fiddle), Oli Briant (electric/acoustic guitar), Justin Quinn (acoustic guitars/mandolins/Bouzouki), Joey Grant (electric and acoustic bass), Ray Fean (Bodhrán/percussion), Ian Whitehead (drums/percussion), Huw Evans (associate musical director), Andrew Barrett for Lionella Music, LLC (electronic music design), Phij Adams (associate keyboard programmer), Ryan Driscoll (music preparation), and David Gallagher (orchestral management).

The creative team features Irene Sankoff and David Hein (book, music and lyrics), Christopher Ashley (director), Kelly Devine (musical staging), Ian Eisendrath (music supervision and arrangements), Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Howell Binkley (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design), David Brian Brown (hair design), August Eriksmoen (orchestrations), Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG (casting), Joel Goldes (dialect coach), Michael Rubinoff (creative consultant), Bob Hallett (Newfoundland music consultant), Shirley Fishman (dramaturg) and Tara Overfield (associate UK director and choreographer).

Tickets are on sale below.