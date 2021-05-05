Closer Than Ever revival to be streamed this autumn with Dalton Harris, Lee Mead, Kerry Ellis and Grace Mouat

Exclusive: A new revival of hit musical Closer than Ever will be presented online this autumn via BroadwayHD.

Filmed in London, Maltby and Shire's piece will be available throughout September. It explores the trials and tribulations of modern love, from lust to obsession. It is directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes with co-direction by the show's original lyricist Richard Malty Jr.

Also on the creative team are Nick Barstow (musical director), Andrew Exeter (production designer), Natalie Alverez (costume designer) and Matt Byham (assistant director).

The cast of four will be composed of Kerry Ellis (Wicked), Dalton Harris (The X Factor winner), Lee Mead (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat) and Grace Mouat (Six).

Closer Than Ever is produced by Thomas Hopkins and Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media and Stewart F Lane, Bonnie Comley and Gio Messale for BroadwayHD.

Maltby and Shire said: "We're thrilled to be able to revive this project once again, with a fantastic West End cast at the helm! We're excited to see what the talent will unlock in this brand-new adaptation and can't wait for audiences around the world to witness the magic."

You can sign up for BroadwayHD via their website, with free trials currently available.