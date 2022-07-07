Clive Judd wins 2022 Papatango New Writing Prize

The winner for this year's Papatango New Writing Prize has been unveiled.

Clive Judd was selected from 1,553 submissions for his piece Here, which will be staged this autumn at the larger space in Southwark Playhouse.

The shortlisted entrants were Georgia Bruce for Time, Like The Sea, Jennifer Lunn for Core, Esme Mahoney for Wishbone and Dilan Raithatha for Little India. All of these will receive a £500 fee and a filmed reading.

Here follows a group of four family members who are packed into a small house.

Judd said today: "It is a huge honour to be named the 2022 Papatango Prize winner. Writing has always formed an integral part of my life; it is through the stories of other people that I have been able to pursue avenues of creativity and thought that may otherwise have remained closed to me. But it has taken me the best part of 20 years to build the courage to share my own. It means the world to me that my quiet play about ordinary, working folk from the West Midlands has received this recognition from one of my favourite new writing companies."

Papatango's artistic director George Turvey will direct Here, with running dates from 11 November to 3 December.