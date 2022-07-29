Cinema release of Prima Facie with Jodie Comer makes over £2 million at UK box office

The Jodie Comer effect is doing wonders for the stage!

Comer's recent West End debut won critical and audience praise, and it seems the success doesn't stop there. The National Theatre Live production of Suzie Miller's text has just crossed the £2 million mark at the box office, and has, in the process, become the highest-grossing theatre film in UK and Ireland cinemas.

WhatsOnStage's critic Sarah Crompton was a big fan of the show, saying: "With Comer as its protagonist, blazing away, it is impossible to avert your gaze. She brings arguments to forceful life and in the process creates an unforgettable moment of theatre."

The one-woman play follows a criminal barrister names Tessa (Comer) who has her world turned upside down following a sexual assault.

Alongside director Justin Martin, the creative team also includes previously announced set and costume designer Miriam Buether and lighting designer Natasha Chivers, as well as sound designers Max and Ben Ringham, voice coach Kate Godfrey, and Treatment Studio, who will supply video design. The show also features composition by Self Esteem.

The show is also set to open on Broadway early next year, with more details to be revealed.