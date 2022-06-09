Prima Facie with Jodie Comer to run on Broadway

Jodie Comer will make her Broadway debut in Prima Facie, it has been announced.

The critically lauded West End production of Suzie Miller's solo show will be transferring to New York in spring 2023, with Comer attached to star.

Produced by Empire Street Productions, the piece follows a young barrister, Tessa, who has her life transformed by a single incident. WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton labelled the show "an unforgettable moment of theatre".

Comer said today: "It has been an absolute privilege to tell Tessa's story here in London over the past few weeks and to now have the opportunity to take Prima Facie to Broadway is a dream come true."

WhatsOnStage hosted a live-streamed Q&A from the show earlier this month, while you can watch director Justin Martin discuss the project here.

The production has an original score by Rebecca Lucy Taylor (Self Eseteem),while the set and costume designer is Miriam Buether, lighting designer is Natasha Chivers, sound designers are Ben and Max Ringham, video is by William Williams for Treatment Studio. US general management is by 101 Productions Ltd.

Venue and specific dates are to be revealed.