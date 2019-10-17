15 Cinderella-themed shows to catch this season
We run down some of the fairytale shows playing across the country this winter
Pantomime season is almost upon us and the out and out favourite for this year in Cinderella – not just in panto form, but as a musical, ballet and even a staged concert. Check out these 15 magical productions that will have you waltzing away until the last stroke of midnight:
Ballet at Palace Theatre, Manchester
Adding some variety to the Cinderella performance mix are the English National Ballet, bringing Prokofiev's score to Manchester as part of their 70th anniversary season. Christopher Wheeldon restaged the ballet in the round earlier this year at the Royal Albert Hall – this version goes back to its roots, with the English National Ballet Philharmonic orchestra playing live at each performance. Plays from 17 to 19 October.
Live Concert at Cadogan Hall
The 2013 adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella will have its UK premiere as a semi-staged concert at Cadogan Hall. A 21-piece orchestra will accompany Christine Allado, Jac Yarrow, Dianne Pilkington, Jodie Jacobs, Dean John-Wilson, Zoe Rainey, Mazz Murray and Jérôme Pradon. Plays on 20 October.
On Ice at Eastbourne Theatres
The Russian Ice Stars return to present their adaptation of the enchanting tale on ice! 14 tonnes of frozen water – the weight of two double decker buses, or 56,000 cups of tea – will transform the Congress Theatre this winter for the show. The company of skaters even includes a 2000 Olympic gold medallist. Plays from Wednesday 23 to Saturday 26 October.
Pantomime
Lyric Hammersmith
With Timmika Ramsay as both the title role and in her panto debut, this 11th annual Lyric Hammersmith offering also includes Shobna Gulati, Rhys Taylor, Mairi Barclay, Lauren Samuels and Jodie Jacobs. Jude Christian returns to the theatre after co-writing and directing Dick Whittington in 2018. Plays from 20 November to 29 December.
The Vaults
This newly written version by Luke Barnes (All We Ever Wanted Was Everything) puts the panto in a pub, with onstage bar, karaoke, live music and bingo. What a way to get into the festive spirit! Plays from 22 November to 12 January.
Cambridge Arts Theatre
This celebrity cast includes the return of ballet dancer Wayne Sleep as an Ugly Sister and Coronation Street's Kevin Kennedy (Curly Watts) as Baron Hardup. Sleep's last pantomime at the theatre was in 2018, as the evil Abanazar in Aladdin. Plays from 29 November to 11 January.
Southwark Playhouse
A little different to just staging a straight Cinderella panto, the Olivier Award nominee Potted Panto returns to the London stage after its run in 2010. Seven pantomimes in eighty minutes, brought to us by the creators of Potted Potter – let's go! Plays from 5 December to 11 January.
Epstein Theatre
The Liverpool theatre welcomes the likes of Sammy Winward (Emmerdale), Criss Rock (Benidorm), Sarah White (Brookside), Andrew Geater (Joseph) and Warren Donnelly (Shameless) to its stage this Christmas. Plays from 6 December to 5 January.
Sheffield Lyceum
The Sheffield production of the panto stars Joanne Clifton (Rocky Horror Show, Strictly Come Dancing) as the Fairy and Evelyn Hoskins (Cruel Intentions, Carrie) as Cinderella. Oliver Watton, Phil Gallagher, Damian Williams and Matt Daines also feature. Plays from 6 December until 5 January.
New Wimbledon Theatre
This London theatre have announced their all-star line-up for this year's pantomime – Samantha Womack (Eastenders, The Addams Family, The Girl on the Train), award-winning soprano Lesley Garrett (The Sound of Music, Carousel), Melody Thornton (The Pussycat Dolls) and magician Pete Firman. Plays from 7 December to 11 January.
Fairfields Halls
Croydon's version of the pantomime stars Grace Chapman (Mame, Sweeney Todd, Wicked and The Sound of Music) and James Bisp (Phantom of the Opera, Spamalot and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat). Ore Oduba joins the leads in his pantomime debut as Dandini, as well as panto regular and comedian Tim Vine as Buttons. Plays from 10 December to 5 January.
Trafalgar Studios
For just six performances, RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Baga Chipz will play wicked stepmother Baroness Baga, alongside Sheila Simmonds (Britain's Got Talent) as Fairy Sheila in a drag makeover of the classic pantomime. Drag performers Kemah Bob, Ophelia Love, Veronica Green, Baby and Holly Stars will also feature. Plays on 15, 22 and 29 December at 4:30pm and 8:30pm.
Musicals
Charing Cross Theatre
Stiles and Drewe (Mary Poppins, Cameron Mackintosh's new version of Half A Sixpence, The Wind in the Willows) and Elliot Davis premiered this musical version of the story at the Soho Theatre in 2012 with Jenna Russell and Raj Ghatak. Now it's the turn of Millie O'Connell (outgoing Anne Boleyn in Six) and Luke Bayer (alternate Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie). Plays from 24 October to 21 December.
Nuffield Southampton Theatres
A new musical version of the fairytale, CinderELLA will play from 23 November to 5 January and star Lydia White and Valda Aviks as the younger Cinders and the older Ella. The show intertwines a Freaky Friday style transformation into the classic storyline and will be directed by Michael Fentiman. Plays from 23 November to 5 January.
artsdepot
For its first ever pantomime, artsdepot in North London updates the soundtrack to this story and create Cinderella – The Rockin' Panto. Written and directed by Peter Rowe, the show features a cast of ten actor-musicians who will perform a mix of chart-toppers in each performance. Plays from 30 November to 5 January.