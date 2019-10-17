15 Cinderella-themed shows to catch this season

Pantomime season is almost upon us and the out and out favourite for this year in Cinderella – not just in panto form, but as a musical, ballet and even a staged concert. Check out these 15 magical productions that will have you waltzing away until the last stroke of midnight:









Katja Khaniukova and Jeffrey Cirio in Cinderella

© Laurent Liotardo

Ballet at Palace Theatre, Manchester

Adding some variety to the Cinderella performance mix are the English National Ballet, bringing Prokofiev's score to Manchester as part of their 70th anniversary season. Christopher Wheeldon restaged the ballet in the round earlier this year at the Royal Albert Hall – this version goes back to its roots, with the English National Ballet Philharmonic orchestra playing live at each performance. Plays from 17 to 19 October.





Mazz Murray, Christine Allado and Jac Yarrow

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Live Concert at Cadogan Hall

The 2013 adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella will have its UK premiere as a semi-staged concert at Cadogan Hall. A 21-piece orchestra will accompany Christine Allado, Jac Yarrow, Dianne Pilkington, Jodie Jacobs, Dean John-Wilson, Zoe Rainey, Mazz Murray and Jérôme Pradon. Plays on 20 October.





Cinderella on Ice at Eastbourne Theatres



On Ice at Eastbourne Theatres

The Russian Ice Stars return to present their adaptation of the enchanting tale on ice! 14 tonnes of frozen water – the weight of two double decker buses, or 56,000 cups of tea – will transform the Congress Theatre this winter for the show. The company of skaters even includes a 2000 Olympic gold medallist. Plays from Wednesday 23 to Saturday 26 October.









Pantomime

Timmika Ramsay

© Helen Maybanks

Lyric Hammersmith

With Timmika Ramsay as both the title role and in her panto debut, this 11th annual Lyric Hammersmith offering also includes Shobna Gulati, Rhys Taylor, Mairi Barclay, Lauren Samuels and Jodie Jacobs. Jude Christian returns to the theatre after co-writing and directing Dick Whittington in 2018. Plays from 20 November to 29 December.





Cinderella at The Vaults

© Patch Dolan

The Vaults

This newly written version by Luke Barnes (All We Ever Wanted Was Everything) puts the panto in a pub, with onstage bar, karaoke, live music and bingo. What a way to get into the festive spirit! Plays from 22 November to 12 January.





Kevin Kennedy and Wayne Sleep



Cambridge Arts Theatre

This celebrity cast includes the return of ballet dancer Wayne Sleep as an Ugly Sister and Coronation Street's Kevin Kennedy (Curly Watts) as Baron Hardup. Sleep's last pantomime at the theatre was in 2018, as the evil Abanazar in Aladdin. Plays from 29 November to 11 January.





Potted Panto



Southwark Playhouse

A little different to just staging a straight Cinderella panto, the Olivier Award nominee Potted Panto returns to the London stage after its run in 2010. Seven pantomimes in eighty minutes, brought to us by the creators of Potted Potter – let's go! Plays from 5 December to 11 January.





The cast of Cinderella

© David Munn

Epstein Theatre

The Liverpool theatre welcomes the likes of Sammy Winward (Emmerdale), Criss Rock (Benidorm), Sarah White (Brookside), Andrew Geater (Joseph) and Warren Donnelly (Shameless) to its stage this Christmas. Plays from 6 December to 5 January.





Joanne Clifton and Evelyn Hoskins

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Sheffield Lyceum

The Sheffield production of the panto stars Joanne Clifton (Rocky Horror Show, Strictly Come Dancing) as the Fairy and Evelyn Hoskins (Cruel Intentions, Carrie) as Cinderella. Oliver Watton, Phil Gallagher, Damian Williams and Matt Daines also feature. Plays from 6 December until 5 January.





Samantha Womack, Lesley Garrett, Pete Firman and Melody Thornton



New Wimbledon Theatre

This London theatre have announced their all-star line-up for this year's pantomime – Samantha Womack (Eastenders, The Addams Family, The Girl on the Train), award-winning soprano Lesley Garrett (The Sound of Music, Carousel), Melody Thornton (The Pussycat Dolls) and magician Pete Firman. Plays from 7 December to 11 January.





Grace Chapman and Ore Oduba

© Left: Phil Sharp, right: Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Fairfields Halls

Croydon's version of the pantomime stars Grace Chapman (Mame, Sweeney Todd, Wicked and The Sound of Music) and James Bisp (Phantom of the Opera, Spamalot and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat). Ore Oduba joins the leads in his pantomime debut as Dandini, as well as panto regular and comedian Tim Vine as Buttons. Plays from 10 December to 5 January.





Baga Chipz

© TuckShop

Trafalgar Studios

For just six performances, RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Baga Chipz will play wicked stepmother Baroness Baga, alongside Sheila Simmonds (Britain's Got Talent) as Fairy Sheila in a drag makeover of the classic pantomime. Drag performers Kemah Bob, Ophelia Love, Veronica Green, Baby and Holly Stars will also feature. Plays on 15, 22 and 29 December at 4:30pm and 8:30pm.









Musicals

Luke Bayer and Millie O'Connell

© left: Jake Stewart, right: Simon Mayhew

Charing Cross Theatre

Stiles and Drewe (Mary Poppins, Cameron Mackintosh's new version of Half A Sixpence, The Wind in the Willows) and Elliot Davis premiered this musical version of the story at the Soho Theatre in 2012 with Jenna Russell and Raj Ghatak. Now it's the turn of Millie O'Connell (outgoing Anne Boleyn in Six) and Luke Bayer (alternate Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie). Plays from 24 October to 21 December.





Valda Aviks

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Nuffield Southampton Theatres

A new musical version of the fairytale, CinderELLA will play from 23 November to 5 January and star Lydia White and Valda Aviks as the younger Cinders and the older Ella. The show intertwines a Freaky Friday style transformation into the classic storyline and will be directed by Michael Fentiman. Plays from 23 November to 5 January.





Chioma Uma (Cinderella) and Guy Freeman (Buttons) in Cinderella – The Rockin' Panto

© Lina and Tom

artsdepot

For its first ever pantomime, artsdepot in North London updates the soundtrack to this story and create Cinderella – The Rockin' Panto. Written and directed by Peter Rowe, the show features a cast of ten actor-musicians who will perform a mix of chart-toppers in each performance. Plays from 30 November to 5 January.