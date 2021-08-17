The Cherry Orchard at Theatre Royal Windsor full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for The Cherry Orchard, set to be presented at Theatre Royal Windsor from 1 October.

Martin Shaw and Robert Daws will join director Sean Matthias' Hamlet company (currently appearing at the venue, and led by Ian McKellen in the titular part), taking on the roles of Lopakhin and Pishchik respectively.

Also appearing in the piece will be Francesca Annis, Ben Allen, Llinos Daniel, Alis Wyn Davies, Ashley D Gayle, Alison Halstead, Nick Howard Brown, Kezrena James, Asif Khan, Lee Knight, McKellen, Missy Malek and Jenny Seagrove.

Adapted by Martin Sherman, the piece has design by Lee Newby, lighting by Nick Richings, composition and sound by Adam Cork and costumes by Loren Elstein.

Chekhov's play follows a family as their estate begins to crumble around them. It runs until 13 November.