Cheek By Jowl: three decades in photos with Gwendoline Christie, Tom Hiddleston and more

Ahead of the company's production of The Revenger's Tragedy at the Barbican Theatre, we look back over some of Cheek By Jowl's shows over the last few decades. After having been founded in 1981 and performing all across the globe, actors including Adrian Lester, Matthew Macfadyen, Gwendoline Christie and Tom Hiddleston have starred in shows throughout the years. The Revenger's Tragedy will open at the Barbican on 4 March.





1991/92 – As You Like It

Tom Hollander and Adrian Lester

(© John Haynes)





1993 – Don't Fool With Love

Michael Sheen and Pooky Quesnel

© John Haynes





1997 – Much Ado About Nothing

Matthew Macfadyen and Saskia Reeves

© John Haynes





2004 – Othello

Nonso Anozie

© Keith Pattison





2006 – The Changeling

Olivia Williams and Tom Hiddleston

© Keith Pattison





2007 - Cymbeline

Cymbeline, directed by Declan Donnellan, designed by Nick Ormerod



Tom Hiddleston

© Keith Pattison





2013 – Ubu Roi

Camille Cayol and Christophe Gregoire

© Johan Persson

Alfred Jarry's UBU ROI, directed by Declan Donnellan, with design by Nick Ormerod, associate direction by Michelangelo Marchese, lighting by Pascal Noel

© Johan Persson





2011/14 – 'Tis A Pity She's A Whore

Lydia Wilson and the company

© Manuel Harlan

The company

© Manuel Harlan





2015 – Measure for Measure

Director Declan Donnellan, designer Nick Ormerod and lighting Sergei Skornetsky

(© Johan Persson)