Cheek By Jowl: three decades in photos with Gwendoline Christie, Tom Hiddleston and more
The company's production of The Revenger's Tragedy opens at the Barbican this week
Ahead of the company's production of The Revenger's Tragedy at the Barbican Theatre, we look back over some of Cheek By Jowl's shows over the last few decades. After having been founded in 1981 and performing all across the globe, actors including Adrian Lester, Matthew Macfadyen, Gwendoline Christie and Tom Hiddleston have starred in shows throughout the years. The Revenger's Tragedy will open at the Barbican on 4 March.
1991/92 – As You Like It
1993 – Don't Fool With Love
1997 – Much Ado About Nothing
2004 – Othello
2006 – The Changeling
2007 - Cymbeline
2013 – Ubu Roi
2011/14 – 'Tis A Pity She's A Whore
2015 – Measure for Measure
