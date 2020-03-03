WhatsOnStage Logo
Cheek By Jowl: three decades in photos with Gwendoline Christie, Tom Hiddleston and more

The company's production of The Revenger's Tragedy opens at the Barbican this week

Measure for Measure, which is directed by Declan Donnellan, with designer Nick Ormerod and lighting by Sergei Skornetsky, with Anna Khalilulina, Igor Teplov, Alexander Arsentyev and Alexey Rakhmanov
(© Johan Persson)

Ahead of the company's production of The Revenger's Tragedy at the Barbican Theatre, we look back over some of Cheek By Jowl's shows over the last few decades. After having been founded in 1981 and performing all across the globe, actors including Adrian Lester, Matthew Macfadyen, Gwendoline Christie and Tom Hiddleston have starred in shows throughout the years. The Revenger's Tragedy will open at the Barbican on 4 March.



1991/92 – As You Like It

Tom Hollander and Adrian Lester
(© John Haynes)


1993 – Don't Fool With Love

Michael Sheen and Pooky Quesnel
© John Haynes


1997 – Much Ado About Nothing

Matthew Macfadyen and Saskia Reeves
© John Haynes


2004 – Othello

Nonso Anozie
© Keith Pattison


2006 – The Changeling

Olivia Williams and Tom Hiddleston
© Keith Pattison


2007 - Cymbeline

Cymbeline, directed by Declan Donnellan, designed by Nick Ormerod
Tom Hiddleston
© Keith Pattison


2013 – Ubu Roi

Camille Cayol and Christophe Gregoire
© Johan Persson
Alfred Jarry's UBU ROI, directed by Declan Donnellan, with design by Nick Ormerod, associate direction by Michelangelo Marchese, lighting by Pascal Noel
© Johan Persson


2011/14 – 'Tis A Pity She's A Whore

Lydia Wilson and the company
© Manuel Harlan
The company
© Manuel Harlan


2015 – Measure for Measure

Director Declan Donnellan, designer Nick Ormerod and lighting Sergei Skornetsky
(© Johan Persson)
Measure for Measure
© Johan Persson
