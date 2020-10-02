Next Theatre Channel episode to star Linzi Hateley, Aimie Atkinson, Sophie Isaacs and more

The plans for next episode in The Theatre Channel web series has been revealed.

With a cast including Aimie Atkinson, Sophie Isaacs, Linzi Hateley, Bradley Jaden and Josh Piterman, the episode will feature a variety of standalone performances from musicals such as Dracula, Carrie and Jekyll and Hyde. Hateley will even be returning to Carrie – the musical in which she made her titular debut at 17.

The episode will premiere on 30 October with a line-up below:

Linzi Hateley (Mamma Mia!, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Blood Brothers) singing "When There Is No One" from Carrie

Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked) and Sophie Isaacs (Six, Heathers: The Musical) singing "Life After Life from Dracula

Josh Piterman (The Phantom of the Opera) singing "The Confrontation" from Jekyll and Hyde

Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman, Six) with song to be announced

Bill Deamer directs and choreographs the episode, with Michael England as musical supervisor, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, hair and make-up by Diana Hudson, lighting design by Jack Weir, sound design by Keegan Curran and videography by Ben Hewis.

The first episode is available to download now and features performances from the likes of Carrie Hope Fletcher, Lucie Jones, Matt Henry and more.

Tickets for the second episode are also now on sale.