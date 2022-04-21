Casting and tour dates announced for parody musical Unfortunate

Exclusive: Casting and tour dates have been announced for the forthcoming revival of parody musical Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch.

As previously reported the show, which puts a novel twist on the story of The Little Mermaid, will run as part of the Underbelly Festival Earl's Court from 21 June to 16 July.

Following this we can reveal it will be splashing into The Lowry (6-10 September), MAST Southampton (13-17 September), Northern Stage Newcastle (20-24 September) and Cast Doncaster (29 September - 1 October).

The cast of Unfortunate will be led by Elliotte Williams-N'Dure (Sylvia, Old Vic, Jesus Christ Superstar, Open Air Theatre) in the title role of Ursula.

Joining her will be: Miracle Chance (Be More Chill, Shaftesbury Theatre & The Other Palace) as Ariel, Jack Gray (Badgers Can't Be Friends, Southwark Playhouse & King's Head) as Scuttle, Jamie Mawson (Vulvarine: A New Musical, King's Head Theatre & UK Tour) as Eric, Allie Munro (Vulvarine: A New Musical) as Sebastian and George Whitty (Hello Again, The New Union Theatre) as Triton.

Robyn Grant, book writer, lyricist and director, said: "We're beyond thrilled to be making our return this summer, after spending the last two years upscaling the design, expanding the show into its two fast paced and electric acts, finding our wildly talented new cast and dreaming up what we know this show has the potential to be."

The production features musical direction from Arlene McNaught, choreography by Melody Sinclair, set design by Abby Clarke, costume design by Cory Shipp, sound design by Dominic Cusack and Joe Cusack and puppet design by Abby Clarke and Hugh Purves, with additional casting by Pearson Casting.

Unfortunate is produced by Wildpark Entertainment and Fat Rascal Theatre. The London premiere is produced in association with Underbelly.