Casting Directors' Guild's Casting Awards announces nominees

The CDG (Casting Director's Guild) has unveiled its nominees for 2022.

Recognising the best in casting endeavours across the nation, the awards are now in their fourth year and this time around welcome Netflix as new sponsors.

The theatre categories have been broken down into three groups – Best Musical inside the M25, Best Play inside the M25 and Best Regional Production in either play or musical category.

The winners will be revealed on 22 February.





Best Casting in Regional Theatre (Outside of M25 includes straight plays and musicals)

● Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Newcastle Theatre Royal - Jill Green, Nicholas Hockaday (assistant), Jo Hawes (children's casting director)

● Rent, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester - James Pearson and Rosie Pearson

● South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre - Charlotte Sutton, Verity Naughton (additional children's casting)

● The Comedy of Errors, Garden Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company (and tour) - Matthew Dewsbury





Best Casting in Musical Theatre (inside M25)

● Back to the Future – the Musical, Adelphi Theatre, David Grindrod

● Carousel, Regents Park Open Air Theatre, Lucy Casson, James Orange and Jacob Sparrow, Verity Naughton (Children's Casting Director)

● Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre, David Grindrod

● Singin' in the Rain, Sadler's Wells, Stuart Burt, Richard Johnston and Jacob Sparrow





Best Casting in Theatre (inside M25), sponsored by The Partnership Group

● Constellations, Donmar Warehouse at the Vaudeville Theatre - Anna Cooper

● Harm, The Bush - Annelie Powell

● Romeo and Juliet, National Theatre - Alastair Coomer, Bryony Jarvis-Taylor

● Romeo and Juliet, Regents Park Open Air Theatre - Stuart Burt, Annelie Powell



