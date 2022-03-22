Cast for The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole musical revival announced

Full casting has been revealed for The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 – The Musical (based on Sue Townsend's book) as it is revived for a new run in Hornchurch.

James Hameed (Be More Chill) plays the title role of Adrian with Ben Williamson-Jones (Spend, Spend, Spend!) as Barry, Claire Storey (Twelfth Night) as Grandma, Dominic Gee-Burch (Footloose) as Mr Lucas/Mr Scruton, Lauryn Redding (Bloody Elle: A Gig Musical) as Doreen/Miss Elf, Luke Thornton (Love Letters ) as Nigel, Sally Cheng (Twelfth Night) as Pandora, Sioned Saunders (Amélie) as Pauline Mole, Tom Self as Bert and Steve Simmonds (Love Letters) as George Mole.

The production is directed by Douglas Rintoul, assisted by Adam Dear with musical direction by Tom Self and choreography from Sundeep Saini. Set and costume design is by Alfie Heywood, lighting design by Sherry Coenen, sound design by Chris Murray with accent coaching from Charmian Hoare.

The hit musical, first seen in Leicester before transferring to the Menier Chocolate Factory and the West End has book and lyrics by Jake Brunger with music and lyrics by Pippa Cleary.

Hameed said: "I'm looking forward to bringing this material to a whole new audience, with a fresh new take. It'll be wonderful returning to the Queens Theatre Hornchurch, I first did a show there back when I was six years old so it's more like a homecoming!"

It runs from 28 April to 21 May.