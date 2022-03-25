Cast for Sister Act tour announced

Casting for the upcoming tour of Sister Act has been revealed.

Various names and faces will be appearing at different tour stops across the production's UK and Ireland run, with Sandra Marvin (Waitress) set to play Deloris. Beverley Knight will take on the role in London.

Lizzie Bea will play Sister Mary Robert while Lesley Joseph, who is appearing in the London run, will play Mother Superior for the tour. Clive Rowe will also appear as Eddie Souther for various tour stops.

The tour begins in Dublin from Tuesday 20 September 2022 before visiting Birmingham, Leicester, Cardiff, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Milton Keynes, Plymouth, Norwich, Belfast, Dartford, Llandudno, Woking, Bristol, Leeds, Sheffield, Ipswich, Southampton, Nottingham, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Canterbury, Newcastle and Oxford with more dates to be announced soon.

The cast also includes Jeremy Secomb, Graham McDuff, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Damian Buhagiar, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Tanya Edwards, Catherine Millsom, Anne Smith, Emma Ralston, Jermaine Woods, Michael Ward and Caroline Bateson. Complete casting is to be announced soon.

The show has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, set design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

The show will also play in Manchester before its London run, with a cast led by Sandra Marvin, Lizzie Bea, Keala Settle, Jennifer Saunders, Lesley Joseph and Clive Rowe.