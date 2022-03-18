Sister Act announces casting for 2022 revival

Casting has been unveiled for Sister Act the Musical as it prepares to open at the Eventim Hammersmith Apollo.

Sister Act the Musical features music from eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. It is adapted from the iconic film of the same name.

Jennifer Saunders has been confirmed as returning for the London run after being attached to the show in 2020 and 2021, while Clive Rowe will play the role of Eddie Souther in the hit revival.

Joining them and newly announced in the show are Lizzie Bea (Hairspray) as Sister Mary Robert, Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) as Sister Mary Patrick. Lesley Joseph will play Mary Lazarus.

Stepping into the role of Deloris Van Cartier is the multi-award-winning stage star Beverley Knight (The Drifters Girl, The Bodyguard).

Producer Jamie Wilson said today "Hallelujah! We are thrilled to be finally sharing the news of this stellar cast and cannot thank audiences enough for their patience and support for the production since we first announced way back in 2019. I am so excited that the immense talents of Jennifer Saunders and Beverley Knight will be leading the company, with the equally talented Keala Settle, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea completing our all star principal cast."

The cast also includes Jeremy Secomb, Graham McDuff, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Tanya Edwards, Catherine Millsom, Anne Smith, Emma Ralston, Jermaine Woods, Michael Ward and Caroline Bateson. Complete casting to be announced soon.

It will play at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith from 19 July.