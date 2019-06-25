Full cast announced for Blood Wedding at the Young Vic

The full cast of the Young Vic's upcoming production of Blood Wedding has been revealed.

Joining the already announced Gavin Drea, Aoife Duffin, Olwen Fouéré and Steffan Rhodri are Scarlett Brookes, Annie Firbank, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Faaiz Mbelizi, Thalissa Teixeira and David Walmsley.

The show is directed by Yaël Farber, who brings Federico García Lorca's tragedy to the stage in a new version by Marina Carr.

The production features designs from Susan Hilferty, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound by Emma Laxton, composition by Isobel Waller-Bridge and movement by Imogen Knight.

The show runs from 19 September to 2 November with an opening night on 25 September. The Young Vic's most recent season, which features Cush Jumbo playing Hamlet and Ruth Negga as Portia in Portia Coughlan goes on sale today.