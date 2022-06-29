Cast announced for The Notebook musical's world premiere

Chicago Shakespeare Theater has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of The Notebook.

The new musical is based on the best-selling Nicholas Sparks novel and the subsequent blockbuster film. Performances are set to run from 6 September to 16 October.

Directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (NBC's This Is Us), and and choreography by Katie Spelman.

Portraying Allie and Noah across their lifetimes are Jordan Tyson (The Street of New York) as Young Allie, Joy Woods (Six) as Middle Allie, and Tony Award winner Maryann Plunkett (Me and My Girl) as Older Allie; John Cardoza (The Karate Kid – The Musical) as Young Noah, Ryan Vasquez (Waitress) as Middle Noah, and John Beasley (Kennedy Center's Fences) as Older Noah.

The company will also feature Yassmin Alers (On Your Feet!), Andréa Burns (In The Heights), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Parade at Writers Theatre), Dorcas Leung (Miss Saigon), Omar Lopez-Cepero (Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary Tour), Sophie Madorsky (Nice Work If You Can Get It at Summer Repertory Theatre), and Liam Oh (Next to Normal at Writers Theatre). Understudies include Alex Benoit, Mary Ernster, Jerica Exum, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, RhonniRose Mantilla, and Carson Stewart.

The Notebook's creative team includes scenic design by Tony winner David Zinn and Brett Banakis, costume design by Tony winner Paloma Young, lighting design by Tony nominee Ben Stanton, sound design by Tony winner Nevin Steinberg, and wig and make-up design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal. Music direction is by Geoffrey Ko, with music supervision by Carmel Dean, who is also collaborating on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy.