Cast announced for Bad Jews in the West End

Casting has been revealed for Bad Jews as it returns to the West End.

The revival of the original production, which is set to be directed by Jon Pashley, explores concepts of Jewish identity, family and history. The show was seen twice in the West End, first in 2015 and then in 2016 after a UK premiere at the Ustinov Studio in Bath in 2014. It had its world premiere in New York in 2012.

The company, all set to make their West End debuts, will include Charlie Beaven as Jonah, Olivia Le Andersen as Melody, Ashley Margolis as Liam and Rosie Yadid as Daphne, with Danny Becker and Ellie Sager.

The original production was directed by Michael Longhurst, designed by Richard Kent, lighting design by Richard Howell and sound design by Adrienne Quartly.

The piece will run at the Arts Theatre for 11 weeks from Thursday 14 July to Sunday 25 September. Tickets are on sale below.