Carolyn Maitland steps into But I'm A Cheerleader musical with four hours' rehearsal

Hot on the heels of yesterday's news regarding Cabaret swing Chris O'Hara, we have yet another example of creatives acquitting themselves with aplomb.

Carolyn Maitland (she/her, Rags, Miss Saigon) has stepped into the role of Mom/Lloyd at the ongoing world premiere of But I'm A Cheerleader at the Turbine with four hours' rehearsal. Maitland is also set to appear as the cover Mary and Mom/Lloyd in the show as it continues its London run.

The comedic role of Mom/Lloyd, normally played by Jodie Jacobs, is a fan favourite in the hit show, which continues its run to early May. As revealed earlier this week, Gina Beck (she/her) is set to take on the role of Mary from later this month.

This stage version, previously seen at the Turbine as part of the venue's MTFestUK in 2019, has a book and lyrics by Bill Augustin (he/him), music by Andrew Abrams (he/him) and direction by Tania Azevedo (she/her).

Musical direction and orchestrations are by Josh Sood (he/him) with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento (she/her) and set and costume design by David Shields (he/him). Lighting is by Martha Godfrey (they/them) and sound design by Christ Whybrow (he/him).

The hit show, which received a warm review from WhatsOnStage, will continue at the Turbine Theatre until 8 May 2022. It is based on Jamie Babbit's cult classic Lionsgate motion picture, which features a screenplay by Brian Wayne Peterson.