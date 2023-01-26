Caissie Levy and Trevor Dion Nicholas to star in Next to Normal UK premiere at the Donmar Warehouse

Initial casting has been revealed for Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse.

The venue's outgoing artistic director Michael Longhurst will direct the new production of the seminal musical, which has music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. It runs from 12 August to 7 October 2023.

The 2008 musical follows a mother struggling with bipolar disorder, and was first seen on Broadway in 2009 – going on to win three Tony Awards including Best Musical. It also won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Set to appear as Diana will be Caissie Levy, who originated the role of Elsa in Frozen with other credits including Leopoldstadt on Broadway and Ghost in the West End. Joining Levy will be Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin, Hamilton) as Dr Madden/Dr Fine, with further cast to be revealed.

The show is to be designed by Nigel Lilley, with lighting by Lee Curran, sound by Tony Gayle, movement by Ann Yee, musical direction by Nick Barstow and musical supervision by Nigel Lilley. The show is cast by Anna Cooper for the Donmar Warehouse. Alessandra Davison and Adam Karim are also today announced as resident assistant directors for the company.