Cabaret releases West End footage after breaking Olivier records

Following their mammoth Olivier Award-winning record, the West End production of Cabaret has released a new look at the ongoing production.

Last night, the show picked up seven awards, including for all four musical performance categories (a first).

The five-star show currently stars Fra Fee as Emcee, Amy Lennox as Sally Bowles, Omar Baroud as Cliff Bradshaw, Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider, Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost.

Watch the new footage here:

The cast is completed by Josh Andrews, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O'Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Sophie Maria Wojna.

Watch Buckley and Redmayne discuss their wins here (with a small glimpse of Amy Lennox singing "Cabaret"):