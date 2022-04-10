Eddie Redmayne: Cabaret on Broadway? Never say never...

Could the Kit Kat Club be heading for the Great White Way?

The question was put to the award-winning Cabaret stars Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne after they both picked up leading performer nods for Cabaret, which opened in the West End last autumn.

Buckley leapt in first with an energetic "yes!" while Redmayne was a bit more measured, saying "well never say never... we've both just finished our runs and we both definitely need a holiday first!" We'd put our money on producers already sizing up possible locations...

The show won a record-setting seven Olivier Awards (the most of any revival production) and took all four acting categories in the musicals section, while matching both Hamilton and Matilda.

Redmayne carried on discussing the show: "I've seen many productions of Cabaret – including the New York one with Alan Cumming and Emma Stone for instance – it's an extraordinary show. We wanted to do something different because it's been done so well before."

Rebecca Frecknall's production continues in London, where it is currently booking until October 2022.