Cabaret in the West End set to release more tickets on Monday

Damen und Herren – more Cabaret tickets are en route!

On Monday morning, the show will be releasing a whole load more seats for the musical's run (20,000 to be precise), which begins its run at a specially modified Playhouse Theatre from 15 November 2021.

Led by Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley, the piece will have table seating available for guests, as well as three course, pre-show dining at cabaret tables. Spectators will be able to arrive early to explore and immerse themselves in the space.

Over a quarter of tickets available from Monday are priced at £50 or under, with tickets priced at £30, £50, £70, £90, £120 and £150 with dining packages and premium seats available.

There will also be a £25 ticket lottery (which features table seating) to be revealed soon.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall with design by Tom Scutt, choreography by Julia Cheng, musical supervision and direction by Jennifer Whyte, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein. The show is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.

Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, the piece has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. It features iconic numbers like "Don't Tell Mama" and "Money".