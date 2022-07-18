Cabaret extends in the West End to 2023

The award-winning revival of Cabaret has extended its West End run until 7 January 2023, with 30,000 new tickets released.

The production, which takes place at the 'Kit Kat Club' in the converted Playhouse Theatre, currently stars Fra Fee as The Emcee and Amy Lennox as Sally Bowles, who took over from Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley in March.

The cast also features Omar Baroud as Cliff Bradshaw, Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider, Richard Katz as Herr Schultz, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost.

The company is completed by Josh Andrews, Gabriela Benedetti, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O'Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Adam Taylor, Christopher Tendai, B Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The prologue company, who provide preshow entertainment, is Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Asmara Cammock, Julian Capolei, Celine Fortenbacher, Reuben Greeph, Samantha Ho, Andrew Linnie, Carys McQueen, Hicaro Nicolai, Kate Robson-Stuart and Sally Swanson.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall with design by Tom Scutt, choreography by Julia Cheng, musical supervision and direction by Jennifer Whyte, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster.

The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein. The show is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.

Tickets are on sale below