Cabaret with Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley announces West End dates and details

Dates and details for Cabaret in the West End have been revealed.

Led by Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley, the piece will play at a specially adapted Playhouse Theatre from 15 November 2021.

Tickets go on general sale on 22 July 2021, with a second ticket release on 6 September. A ticket lottery will also be unveiled in September.

The venue will be adapted into the round by producers, with table seating available for guests, as well as three course, pre-show dining at cabaret tables. Spectators will be able to arrive early to explore and immerse themselves in the space.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall with design by Tom Scutt, choreography by Julia Cheng, musical supervision and direction by Jennifer Whyte, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein. The show is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.

Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, the piece has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. It features iconic numbers like "Don't Tell Mama" and "Money".