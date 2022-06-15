Cabaret announces charity performance for Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

The West End producers of Cabaret have announced a special charity performance for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

They explained today: "Cabaret's story sadly feels as timely and emotionally resonant as it ever did, written two decades after the end of World War Two. We empathise every day with the strength and struggles of the people of Ukraine at this time, and everyone at the Kit Kat Club is honoured to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committees Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal – through our gala performance, and the collections occurring nightly during the run."

The performance will take place on 14 July, with 100 per cent of ticket sales going to the appeal. Collections will also be held at every performance of the record-breaking show at the Kit Kat Club.

The show stars stars Fra Fee as Emcee, Amy Lennox as Sally Bowles, Omar Baroud as Cliff Bradshaw, Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider, Richard Katz as Herr Shultz, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost. The cast is completed by Josh Andrews, Gabriela Benedetti, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris OMara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Adam Taylor, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company is Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Asmara Cammock, Julian Capolei, Celine Fortenbacher, Reuben Greeph, Samantha Ho, Andrew Linnie, Carys McQueen, Hicaro Nicolai, Kate Robson-Stuart and Sally Swanson.

Tickets for the gala are on sale now.