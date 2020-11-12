Bush Theatre to re-open with new Travis Alabanza play Overflow

Travis Alabanza (Burgerz) will re-open the Bush Theatre with new play Overflow, it has been announced.

Described as "a hilarious and devastating tour of women's bathrooms", the piece will run from 8 to 22 December with a captioned performance on 17 December and an audio described performance on 19 December.

The new play is directed by Debbie Hannah, incoming co–artistic director of the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh, with design by Max Johns, lighting by Jess Bernberg, sound by Francis Botu, movement by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster and voice and accent coaching by Fiona Kennedy.

The west London theatre has not been staging live shows since March but will now re-open with social distancing measures in place to minimise risk and keep audiences safe.

The monologue's performer will be revealed later this month. The show has been unveiled ahead of Transgender Awareness Week, which begins on Friday.

Lynette Linton, artistic director of the Bush Theatre said: "I'm proud and excited to be announcing that we are back on stage at the Bush Theatre. With Overflow we continue to produce work that reflects and interrogates our society and we are honoured to be producing Travis Alabanza's latest play.

"I want to give a shout-out to our amazing team at the Bush and our wider community of freelance theatre makers who have worked so hard and so quickly to realise Travis' extraordinary vision. The Bush is back. Come we go!"