Bush Theatre announces new season into 2022

The Bush Theatre has announced its upcoming season into 2022.

After the ongoing production of Benedict Lombe's Lava, the venue will re-stage Travis Alabanza's hit piece Overflow, starring Reece Lyons. Playing to 9 October, you can read our review of the show here.

After this, Igor Memic's Papatango Prize-winning Old Bridge, set in Mostar, Bosnia between 1988 and 1992, will run from 21 October to 20 November. Cast and creative team are to be revealed.

Ella Road's new play Fair Play will play from 3 December to 22 January 2022: directed by Monique Touko, the piece interrogates themes and ideas in women's athletics. After this, Tyrell Williams' Red Pitch runs from 16 February to 26 March, directed by Daniel Bailey. The piece is about three friends grappling with gentrification while wanting to enjoy playing football.

The theatre will reveal ticket details for its studio shows once step four for the government roadmap has been confirmed. Shows involved will be Mika Onyx Johnson's Pink Lemonade produced by The Queer House with the Bush and Shahid Iqbal Khan's 10 Nights, created by Graeae and Tamasha.

Elsewhere, Abigail Graham's production of Keep a Light On For Those Who Are Lost, prompted by the experiences of the last year, will run across the first half of July online. The venue's Young Company, working with Katie Greenall, Georgia Wilmot and The Pappy Show, will also stage Back Up!, the company's first piece.