Broadway's Diana musical to be released on Netflix

Netflix will release a brand new recording of the Diana musical, filmed live on stage in New York.

The show, titled Diana: A True Musical Story, had just opened in previews after an initial run in California in 2019 when the pandemic struck.

It will now be recorded without an audience at the Longacre Theatre, with a Netflix release date unannounced, though will take place before the show's premiere in May 2021.

In a joint statement, the Diana producers said: "We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn't be more excited to finally be able share our show with theater lovers everywhere. Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide."

The new musical stars Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots, American Idiot) in the titular role, alongside Roe Hartrampf (The Bad Guys) as Prince Charles, Erin Davie (Sunday in the Park with George) as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Queen Elizabeth.

Numbers in the piece include "Here Comes James Hewitt", with the story following Diana from her first meeting with the Royal Family, her wedding and sensational media profile through to her death in the 1990s. A cast album is also coming soon.

The show has a pretty cracking team, including a raft of Come From Away creatives – director Christopher Ashley, choreographer Kelly Devine, musical supervisor Ian Eisendrath and sound designer Gareth Owen.

Devine, Eisendrath and Owen recently won big at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, where Come From Away won five awards including Best New Musical.

Diana has book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by David Bryan — who were responsible for hit musical Memphis. The piece also has costume design by six-time Tony winner William Ivey Long, set design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz and orchestrations by John Clancy.

The complete cast of Diana includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomǡs Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Watch the cast discuss the show below: