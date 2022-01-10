Bring It On musical tour cancelled

The touring production of Bring It On has been cancelled.

Having opened in December at the Southbank Centre, the piece had been set to visit venues across the UK and Ireland after it wraps up its (still going ahead) London run.

Producers Selladoor Worldwide said today: "Cancelling 13 performances has resulted in an overwhelming loss of income for the production during a peak period that would otherwise have provided a vital financial backbone of the tour. This lost income, amounting to hundreds of thousands of pounds, has sadly rendered the remainder of the tour financially unsustainable. It would be irresponsible for us to continue, and we therefore have no option but to cancel the remainder of the tour.

"We have not taken this decision lightly and have explored every possible alternative to avoid cancellation. Selladoor remain incredibly proud of this fantastically received production and are grateful to everyone who has worked so hard on it, and to all the audiences who have cheered us on. We are only too aware of the impact this will have on our wonderful cast, crew, musicians and creative team – as well as our audiences, venues and suppliers we had been due to work with during the tour. We are heartbroken that we have been forced into this position, but the impact of these cancellations caused by Omicron has left us with no other choice."

Performances at the Southbank Centre are unaffected by this cancellation – the show will therefore conclude its run on 22 January 2022.

Based on the hit film of the same name, the show has a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, with lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green. Book is by Jeff Whitty. It first opened in the US, going on to be nominated for a number of Tony Awards.

Customers for the tour will be contacted by their point of purchase