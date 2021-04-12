Bridge Theatre's Julius Caesar to be added to National Theatre At Home streaming platform

The Bridge Theatre's hit production of Julius Caesar will be added to the National Theatre At Home streaming site.

The platform, launched late last year, features 19 productions with more added on a regular basis (and one more to come later this month). These are a mix of either NT Live shows or archived productions never before seen by the public in digital form.

Premiering in 2018 at the London theatre, Julius Caesar is led by Ben Whishaw and Michelle Fairley as Brutus and Cassius, while David Calder plays Caesar and David Morrissey is Mark Antony.

The cast also includes Adjoa Andoh as Casca, Rosie Ede as Marullus/Artemidorus, Leila Farzad as Decius Brutus, Fred Fergus as Lucius/Cinna the Poet, Wendy Kweh as Calpurnia, Mark Penfold as Caius Ligarius, Abraham Popoola as Trebonius, Sid Sagar as Flavius/Popilius Lena, Nick Sampson as Cinna, Hannah Stokely as Metellus Cimber and Kit Young as Octavius as well as ensemble members Zachary Hart and Leaphia Darko.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, the piece has designs by Bunny Christie, with costumes by Christina Cunningham, music by Nick Powell, lighting by Bruno Poet and sound by Paul Arditti.

It will be available until at least next April.

Watch the trailer: