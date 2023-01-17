Brand-new Les Misérables photos released

Fresh production images have been released for Les Misérables in the West End.

The iconic musical, about a Frenchman whose life goes from bad to worse after a botched attempt to steal some bread, continues its record-setting run at the Sondheim Theatre.

Leading the show are Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, David Thaxton as Javert, Ava Brennan as Fantine, Robert Tripolino as Marius, Nathania Ong as Éponine, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier and Jordan Shaw as Enjolras.

The company is completed by Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Emma Barr, Cameron Burt, Natalie Chua, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Bryony Duncan, Louis Emmanuel, Sophie-May Feek, Natalie Green, Melad Hamidi, Harry Jack, Christopher Jacobsen, Will Jennings, Benjamin Karran, Yazmin King, Bart Lambert, Sarah Lark, Adam Robert Lewis, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Donald Craig Manuel, Jodie Nolan, Sam Peggs, Jo Stephenson, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.

Les Misérables, based on Victor Hugo's novel, has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.