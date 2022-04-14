Bonnie and Clyde in the West End – first look photos

Brand new photos have been released for Bonnie and Clyde in the West End!

The musical is making its fully staged West End premiere, with a cast led by Frances Mayli McCann (Heathers) as Bonnie alongside Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet) as Clyde.

The creative team is led by director Nick Winston (Mame) with set and costume design by Philip Whitcomb (Mame). Joining them are musical supervisor Katy Richardson (Six), with the show featuring arrangements and orchestrations by John McDaniel, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, sound design by Tom Marshall, video design by Nina Dunn, casting direction by Jim Arnold and musical direction by Nick Barstow.

The creative team feature assistant musical director Debbi Clarke, associate director/choreographer Megan Louch, wigs designer Darren Ware, fight director Kate Waters, production manager Phil McCandlish, orchestra fixer Rich Morris, costumer supervisor Jemima Penny, props supervisor Lizzie Frankl for Propworks, company stage manager Paul Deavin, drummer Zach Okonkwo, violinist Clodagh Kennedy and bass guitarist Annie Blake.

The Tony-nominated piece, which is penned by Ivan Menchell, Frank Wildhorn and Don Black, follows the true story of two outlaws who go on a murderous spree across the nation – gaining fame in the process.

Also in the show are Natalie McQueen as Blanche Barrow and George Maguire as Buck Barrow. The full company includes Cleve September as Ted and Ako Mitchell as Preacher, Pippa Winslow as Cumie Barrow/Governor Miriam Ferguson/Eleanore, Gracie Lai as Emma Parker/Stella, Alistair So as Sheriff Schmid, Alexander Evans as Henry Barrow/Deputy Johnson, Ross Dawes as Captain Frank Hamer, Barney Wilkinson as Bud/Archie, Lauren Jones as Trish and swings Charlie McCullagh and Annie Guy.