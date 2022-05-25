Blippi the Musical to run in the West End

Blippi the Musical will run in the West End this summer.

Inspired by the global TV and internet sensation (with 37 million subscribers and one billion views per month), the piece encourages learning through exploration and play.

The show, featuring live performers, will play at the Apollo Theatre from 16 August to 4 September 2022.

Stephen Shaw of Round Room Live said: "We're honoured to be partnering with Moonbug Entertainment and Carter Dixon McGill Productions to bring Blippi The Musical to the UK...The show is a phenomenal hit with audiences in the US and Canada, and we know will bring the same energy and excitement to thrill audiences in the West End."

Tickets for the West End show are on sale on Friday, with times at 10.30am and 1pm.