Black Lives Matter: Powerful tweets and links from the theatre community

A wave of vital protests and campaigns have occurred over the last week and, while this energy has been incredible, we want to make sure that this isn't a passing moment and instead the beginning of a wider change.

We've created a number of articles and a custom guide to provide you with long-term resources and links.

This is a rolling list and we'll continue to update it, please email [email protected] if you have any useful links.





BlackLivesMatter



Felt the need to get it out. Everything that's happening is a defining moment in the history of the world.



We must do more.

We must be better. pic.twitter.com/vWtaFOoPy2 — Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) June 5, 2020

last night my husband and I got arrested on the stoop of our building on the UWS just after 8 pm. we were cheering on a peaceful protest on our block. this was my small visceral window into the police brutality black folks have experienced for centuries. #DefundThePolice pic.twitter.com/SIbMxgekwi — Shaina Taub (@shainataub) June 5, 2020

If you are attending any protest, please save this in your phone. Pass it on to anyone you know attending a protest. Write the one of the phone numbers on your arm. Stay safe #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/1LKm41F1Uw — #BlackLivesMatterUK (@ukblm) June 2, 2020

2 parts to this interview. https://t.co/SxhXBWRqd5 — Adrian Lester (@AdrianLester) June 2, 2020

Here is a really useful list of Antiracism resources compiled by Sarah Sophie Flicker and Alyssa Klein: https://t.co/ltPuU1LdSL — bushtheatre (@bushtheatre) June 1, 2020

"I wear my melanin with pride." A powerful talk from actor/poet @JadeAnouka on being Black, a woman, and being seen as "other" https://t.co/a63dztVNru @TEDxPeckham pic.twitter.com/gm69tGwR45 — TEDx (@TEDx) June 3, 2020

To support Black artists who aren't able to work as much or at all due to corona, due to the extra labour, extra strain, extra everything #ArtistsFundArtists will redistribute all funds raised by 1 Aug to Black UK artists (of any discipline) only. https://t.co/38nBxdooqq — Sabrina Mahfouz (@SabrinaMahfouz) June 3, 2020

"As Black and Brown women leaders in the city of Leeds, we are no strangers to the systemic and structural issues of racism, sexism and inequality in our society."



ICYMI: A statement from Leeds' Black and Brown Female Cultural Leaders > https://t.co/haNSnrjrqV#Blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/E4PGoJU8hg — eclipsetheatre (@eclipsetcl) June 3, 2020

Help raise £5000 to help distribute free books that fight for racial justic.. Please #donate on @justgiving and RT https://t.co/95au2dPth5 — Newham Bookshop (@NewhamBookshop) June 3, 2020

Things you can do! pic.twitter.com/GBBcCARfEe — Marisha Wallace (@marishawallace) June 2, 2020

https://t.co/dPwhklz60h

A way to generate funding for the BLM movement through YouTube monetisation. Make sure to have this on and let the ads play through the video generates funds through YouTube ad monetisation and the money goes towards the BLM movement #BlackLivesMattter — Liam Tamne (@LiamTamne) June 2, 2020

Black Minds Matter is crowdfunding to offer free therapy sessions for black individuals and families in the UK with certified, professional, black practitioners for sessions as soon as possible. Black Minds Matter. Black Lives Matter. Donate now.https://t.co/ST2fS8dB6h — Ellie Taylor (@EllieJaneTaylor) June 2, 2020

I work in theatre, so of course I spend my life surrounded by educated white people, often affluent, who believe they are good, compassionate, empathetic humans. You shouldn't have any problem then, reading these resources. Please learn how to be an ally. https://t.co/trIol8YdON — Suba Das (@SubaDasDirects) May 29, 2020

.@RunnymedeTrust is an independent think tank which, through research and analysis of collated evidence, produces papers and reports to challenge race inequality in Britain.



The linked report is a MUST READ.



After which you might want to donate.https://t.co/M9yICm0G3b — Tyrone (@TyroneHuntley) June 2, 2020

#MyWhiteBestFriend Trade Edition @OberonBooks coming soon - all profits to be donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund https://t.co/KMMrU9TG1j pic.twitter.com/trdjD8ahfD — Dela-who...? (@Rachel_Delahay) May 30, 2020

With thanks to @BlackBalladUK and all the contributors to this thread, here are some U.K. based charities, organisations and platforms whose work aims to eradicate racial injusticehttps://t.co/lkwcpncYPV — Talawa Theatre Co (@TalawaTheatreCo) June 1, 2020

here's a google doc of resources to support george floyd and the blm movement pls share #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd https://t.co/MRT6BoMKAT — ً (@ambivaIcnt) May 27, 2020