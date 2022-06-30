Billy Elliot releases a medley of performances from the rehearsal room

A new medley of performances has been released ahead of the upcoming production of Billy Elliot at Curve in Leicester.

The titular role in the new revival, running from 13 July to 20 August, is played Leo Hollingsworth, Alfie Napolitano, Samuel Newby and Jaden Shentall-Lee.

Billy's dance teacher Mrs Wilkinson is played by Sally Ann Triplett, while Michael, Billy's best friend, will be performed by Bobby Donald, Lucas Haywood, Ethan Shimwell and Prem Masani.

Pearl Ball, Caitlin Cole, Lola Johnstone and Ellie Copping will share the role of Debbie, Mrs. Wilkinson's daughter, while Joe Caffrey, who previously performed in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical, will join the cast as Billy's Dad Jackie, while Broadway and West End star Rachel Izen will play Billy's Grandma Edna.

Luke Baker (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) will play Billy's older brother Tony and Jessica Daley (White Christmas) will play Billy's Mum.

The adult company will be completed by Craig Armstrong as George, Minal Patel as Big Davey, Cameron Johnson as Mr Braithwaite, Micky Cochrane as Scab, Robin Paley Yorke as Lesley, Christopher Wright as Mr Wilkinson, Michael Lin as Pit Supervisor, Jonathan Dryden Taylor as Posh Dad, William Atkinson as Older Billy and ensemble, and Steph Asamoah, Tori McDougall, Anna Rossa and Louie Wood as members of the ensemble.

The young company of ballet dancers and boxers features Willow Adamson, Maddie Seren Ashley, Oliver Back, Aneeka Kaur Bains, Ella-Rose Blackburn Price, Harvey Clarridge, Lily Corkill, Miley Dalton, Matisse Didier, Isabelle Francis, Ethan Galeotti, Rahul Gandabhai, Isla Granville, Uzziah Gray, Orlaith Rae Hunt, Ava Rose Johnson, Ava Mia Komisarczuk, Kyrelle Lammy, Lienna-Jean Langdon, Tahlia Maddox, Lorcan Murphy, Nesisa Mhindu, Sophia Pirie, Hayden Polanco, Gopal Thacker and Mirabelle Varakantam.

The Made at Curve production of Billy Elliot the Musical will be directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Lucy Hind, with musical supervisor and musical director George Dyer.

The set will be designed by Michael Taylor with costumes designed by Edd Lindley. Also joining the creative team are lighting designer and Curve associate Ben Cracknell, sound designer Adam Fisher, props supervisor Lizzie Frankl, wigs, hair and make-up supervisor Helen Keane for Campbell Young Associates, RYTDS resident assistant director Lilac Yosiphon, Birkbeck trainee director Thyrza Abrahams, associate choreographer James Berkery, assistant choreographer Joanna Goodwin, dialect coach Elspeth Morrison, fight director Kev McCurdy and head chaperone Helen ‘H' Mclaren-Frost.

Children's casting is managed by Jo Hawes, with adult casting led by Curve associate Kay Magson CDG.