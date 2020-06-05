Bernstein's Candide starring Rob Houchen to be streamed for free

Bernstein's iconic operetta Candide will be streamed online from today by Grange Festival Opera.

Rob Houchen (Les Misérables, Eugenius!) stars in the titular role alongside Katie Hall (Sweeney Todd) as Cunegonde. The semi-staged concert was first seen in 2018 to commemorate what would have been Bernstein's hundredth birthday.

The show will be available from later today and free to watch for a minimum of 30 days.

Conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo and directed by Christopher Luscombe, the cast also includes Martin Richard Suart, Charles Rice, Rosemary Ashe, Kitty Whately and Robert Murray, accompanied by the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and the Grange Festival Chorus.